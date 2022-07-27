Below are the final regular-season standings for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring.
The Springfield Silver won the American Conference with a 29-9 record, with the Alexandria Red at 29-13 second.
The Reston Green (27-16) were the National Division winners with the Fairfax Red (23-21) and Fairfax Royal Blue (23-21) tied for second.
In the Continental Conference, the Haymarket Royal Blue (34-4-1) finished first and the Springfield Orange (32-8) were second.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings were updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. Check for playoff results in a future issue of the Sun Gazette.
For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver 29-9, Alexandria Red 29-13, Oakton Green 24-12, Arlington Gold 26-14, Alexandria Dark Green 20-20, Fairfax Light Blue 18-20, Alexandria Black 16-22, Vienna Orange 17-21, Alexandria Maroon 16-26, Springfield Navy Blue 10-28, Fairfax Royal Blue 9-31,
National Conference: Reston Green 27-16, Fairfax Red 23-21, Fairfax Royal Blue 23-21, Oak Hill Light Blue 21-22, Springfield Maroon 19-25, Gainseville Silver 18-26.
Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 34-4-1, Springfield Orange 32-8, Reston Maroon 26-12-2, Fairfax Navy Blue 17-17-2, Reston Silver 17-18-1, Lake Ridge Green 17-20-1, Fairfax Light Blue 14-22-4, Vienna Gold 8-28-3, Great Falls Red 1-37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.