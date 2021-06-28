As far as the final score and margin of victory, it was deja vu all over again for the Madison Warhawks in the championship game of this season’s state baseball tournament.
Madison won the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state crown with a 2-1 victory over the Colgan Sharks in the June 26 title contest at Madison. The state championship was the fifth in program history. The others came in 2015, 2002, 1971 and 1968.
Mark Gjormand has been Madison’s head coach for the last three titles, including this current 2021 campaign.
His first state crown came in 2002, when Madison finished 29-0, defeating J.R. Tucker of Richmond, 2-1. That title game ended in walk-off fashion at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. The win came on a game-winning two-out hit by No. 9 hitter Joey Lewin. That single scored Andrew Baird from second base, who had reached base on a passed by after a third strike.
Baird is the current assistant athletic director at Madison.
When the Warhawks captured the state in 2015 at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, the title tilt was another one-run margin, a 6-5 win over the Chantilly Chargers. That win also came on a walk-off game-winning hit by Matt Favero with no outs, scoring Jimmy Goldsmith.
“All one-run finals. That’s right,” Gjormand said. “All three were so close against very good teams.”
Going back further, Madison’s first state crown in 1968 was by a one-run margin as well, 4-3 over Highland Springs, also from the Richmond area. The score of the 1971 state title game was a 4-1 Madison victory over George Wythe-Richmond.
Gjormand’s Madison teams are 3-0 now in state finals and 4-0 in region-tournament title games during his tenure.
Madison’s three state crowns under Gjormand were won on different fields in each of the championship games, with the latest on their home diamond.
