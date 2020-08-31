Months after the spring high-school season was canceled, eight boys lacrosse teams representing those schools gathered in Leesburg for what was considered a one-day Class 6 Region D championship tournament.
Two of the teams participating in what was called the NOVA Challenge Lacrosse Tourney at Evergreen Sports complex in early August were the Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars, the past two Class 6 Virginia High School League state champions.
With the regular season and lacrosse playoffs called off in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge in Leesburg was all the players had to any semblance of the 2020 campaign.
“All in all it was a great day and the players loved the competition,” Madison coach Aaron Solomon said. “We were missing some players and didn’t have our whole team, but we did OK.”
Madison finished 1-2, defeating Oakton, 9-1, and losing to Chantilly,5-4, in overtime and to Battlefield, 4-3. All four of those teams were in the same group.
Chantilly went on to win the title. Oakton finished 0-3.
Against Madison, Chantilly scored the winning goal on a rebounded shot in overtime, coming just a bit after a potential game-winning shot by Madison hit the goal pipe at the other end of the field and bounced away.
South County, Robinson, W.T. Woodson and West Potomac were the teams in the other group. Robinson and Woodson are past state champions. South County was second in the state 2017.
Among the players for Madison were Caiden Perry, Brendan Morrissey, Brendan Wyka, Michael Leone, Jimmy Adkins, Eric Jones, Toby Kuhns, Sam Nunez, Arjun Sahni, Caleb McNaull, Charlie Hassett, Casey Joseph, Joseph Jorgenson, Cole DeFreitas, Wolfi Gottschalk, Nero Schrader, Nima Tuberson, Pat Ruffolo, Gabriel Wilbanks, Zachary Hanzlik, Daniel Cardany and Josh Rhodes.
Many of those players were members of the 2019 state-championship team, with a number being 2020 graduates.
If the 2020 high-school season had been held, Madison was a favorite to repeat as state champions.
“We had a strong team, so we thought we had a good chance to win it all againi,” Solomon said.
For the Oakton team, its roster at the summer challenge in Leesburg included players Ryan Kindel, John Farrell, Blake Marcey, Alex Lanier, Kenny Bitner, Dylan Fagan, Thomas DeÍouza, Jack Fogarty, Jimmy Jones, Shaun Jones, Thomas Best, Tyler Albeck, Trevor Johnson, Will Hayden, Jonathan Martin, Chase Seevers, Dylan McNeal, Andrew Hughes, Bryan Reilly, Daniel Sheifer, Xavier Snowden, Ryan Odell and Han Miller.
