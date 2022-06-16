The Arlington Girls Softball Association concluded its regular season and the second-grade Pigtail League had a nail-biter of a championship game.
The undefeated Firebolts (7-0), the only undefeated team in the league, defeated the Lightning, 16-15, in the tournament title game.
The Firebolts led most of the contest, but the Lightning tied the score in the final inning. After both teams plated two runs in the first extra inning, the Firebolts got their first double play of the season in the top of that seventh, then won the game by scoring in the bottom of the frame.
The team was 2-0 in the playoffs.
The Firebolt players were Gretchen Everling, Norah Lanouette, C.C. Leonard-Davis, Alana Lieberman, Avery Lin, Molly McDonald, Mae Murphy, Corinne Mustafa, Caroline Reilly, Madison Wade and Anna Claire Findlay.
Mike Lieberman was the coach.
