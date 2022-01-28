There are two first-place high-school basketball showdowns scheduled, weather permitting, in Liberty District girls and boys tonight at 7:30 p.m. involving four teams from the Sun Gazette coverage areas.
In the girls contest, the Langley Saxons (13-1, 7-0) host the Yorktown Patriots (11-3, 5-0) in a clash between squads with six-game winning streaks. Each already won two district games earlier this week.
In boys action, the Marshall Statesmen (12-2, 6-1) host the Washington-Liberty Generals (8-5, 5-0). The Generals have won five games in a row.
A Marshall win will leave the teams tied for first in the loss column.
Marshall defeated Langley earlier this week and W-L won district games against Yorktown and McLean.
