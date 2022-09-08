The Sept. 10 Opening Ceremonies for the annual First Responders Cup girls softball tournament at Barcroft Park in Arlington have been canceled.
The two-day tournament will continue, which games beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9. A noontime ceremony moment of some type may still be held on Sept. 9.
The tournament is held to honor the victims and first-responders of the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
This year’s event includes 20 teams from Virginia and Maryland in four different age groups – 12-under, 14-under, 16-under and 18-under.
Games begin on Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m., with the final contests of the day starting at 7 p.m. Playoff rounds, including the championship games, are played all day Sept. 11. Title games that day are at 1 p.m. for the 12- and 14-under teams and at 2:30 p.m. for 16- and 18-under.
