The 18th annual First Responders Cup Tournament crowned champions at four different age groups when the girls softball competition ended on Sept. 8.
Games were played all day long on four fields at Barcroft Park and two at Virginia Highlands, with opening ceremonies at Barcroft Park. There were 24 teams participating, with players from Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia in addition to Virginia, as far away as Hampton Roads.
The Virginia Glory won the 12-under division with the Maryland InetGrity second.
A Virginia Glory team also won the 14-under division, with the Lake Shore Lightning Gold second.
Team Virginia Mizuno was the 16-under champion, with LLG second.
In 18-under play, Tri-State Thunder Gold was the champion, with Virginia Glory second.
Next year’s 19th annual event is scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12.
For more information, visit the Website at www.firstresponderscup.org.
