The teams are entered, the schedules are all set and everything is in place.
Now, event organizers hope the weather cooperates for two days so the 21st annual First Responders Cup girls softball tournament can be played in an uninterrupted manner. The competition is Sept. 10-11 at Barcroft Park in Arlington.
The tournament is held to honor the victims and first-responders of the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
This year’s event includes 20 teams from Virginia and Maryland in four different age groups – 12-under, 14-under, 16-under and 18-under.
Games begin on Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m., with the final contests of the day starting at 7 p.m. Playoff rounds, including the championship games, are played all day Sept. 11. Title games that day are at 1 p.m. for the 12- and 14-under teams and at 2:30 p.m. for 16- and 18-under.
“We are ready to go and look forward to the tournament and some great play, as always,” longtime tournament-organizer Jack Belcher said.
As has been the case each year of the event since 2002, the Third Infantry’s Old Guard will lead the parade of teams onto the field for the opening ceremonies on Sept. 10 at 7:15 a.m. at Barcroft Park.
“It’s an early start, but the Old Guard has been there every year,” Belcher said. “They like the spirit of the event and to see the teams marching onto the field under the American flag.”
Two of the six teams in the oldest 18-under division include the Arlington Impact Gold and the Virginia Glory, coached by Bishop O’Connell High School girls softball coach Suzy Willemssen. The Impact won last year’s 18-under title. One of the 8:30 a.m. 18-under Sept. 10 games includes a tilt between the Impact and Glory.
An Arlington Impact team also is entered in the 16-under division.
This year, the tournament sponsorship and management has been turned over to Marymount University and its women’s softball program and head coach Paige Knudson. The Marymount team will host a girls softball clinic on Sept. 9 at Barcroft Park.
“We will still be involved, but with Marymount now being the organizer, that’s a great way for their team and the tournament to get more name recognition,” Belcher said.
At this year’s tournament, scholarships in the amount of $1,000 (18-under), $500 (16-under) and $250 (14- and 12-under) will be awarded to the Most Valuable Players in the name and memory of event organizer and media guru Greg Hudson, who died in recent weeks.
Donations from the tournament will be made to the Arlington Police and Fire Beneficial Association, which now stands at more than $70,000 over the years.
The initial First Responders Cup tournament had seven teams and was played on Virginia Highlands fields in the shadow of the damaged Pentagon.
For more information on the tournament and to find a Sept. 10 game schedule, visit the event Website at www.firstresponderscup.org.
