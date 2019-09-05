The 18th annual First Responders Cup Tournament is Sept. 7 and 8 with girls softball games played on four fields at Barcroft Park and two at Virginia Highlands.
Opening ceremonies start at Barcroft Park at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
There will be 24 teams in the field in four age divisions; 12-under, 14-under, 16-under and 18-under. Games begin each morning of the tournament and last all day.
For more information, visit the Website at www.firstresponderscup.org.
