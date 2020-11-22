It’s always fun to interview high-school athletes. That’s one of the best parts of being a sportswriter.
It’s even more fun if that interview happens to be a first for such an athlete, who is usually eager and uncertain in those situations, and maybe a bit nervous as well.
In these days, with shrinking media outlets and high-school sports coverage unfortunately much too reduced from past years, athletes don’t have the chance to be interviewed as often.
Four such rookie interviews in recent seasons come to mind.
One was Langley High School girls softball pitcher Megan Anderson, who helped her team win a region- tournament championship during the spring of 2019. After the title game, Anderson was the winning pitcher, so naturally, she was interviewed by the Sun Gazette.
Anderson smiled and laughed a bit as the interview began, saying she was nervous because she had never done this type of thing before. Anderson did fantastic and was a great quote, providing good insight, passing the interview test with flying colors. She was a natural, seeming like she had been interviewed countless times.
Another was Madison High School boys basketball player Harrison Patel. When approached after having a good shooting game to help Madison win, his response was, “cool.” He had not done this before, either.
Patel was very good as well with his post-game thoughts and words, providing insight and offering good quotes. As he walked away, Patel said, “That was fun.”
Yorktown High School freshman golfer Ben Newfield offered clear and wordy perspective after he was the surprise winner of last fall’s individual state championship.
Same for Washington-Liberty girls track and field standout Rebecca Stewart during her inaugural interview.
All were fun interviews.
