There were many top finishers in all age groups, including five double race winners, from pools or high schools in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas at this year’s Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star competition.
The all-day meet was held at Springboard Pool in Springfield.
One of the double winners was 2021 Oakton High School graduate Anthony Grimm of Fair Oaks Pool in the boys age 15-18 individual medley (55.53) and butterfly (24.12). Neither times were league records, but Grimm already holds both marks in those races.
Grimm was a multiple champion and race record setter in district, region and state races during his high-school career.
This summer, Grimm helped Fair Oaks win the regular-season NVSL Division 3 championship with a 5-0 record. He swam in four meets, winning seven races and finishing second in one.
The division title was the third in a row for Fair Oaks, all with 5-0 records.
The other four local double all-star race winners were Hamlet Swim Club’s Erin Kass in the girls 9-10 freestyle (31.39) and backstroke (34.96); Tuckahoe’s Lucas Lopez in the boys 11-12 back (31:07) and fly (29.81); Tuckahoe’s Catherine Hughes in the girls 15-18 breaststroke (33.87) and IM (1:06.57); and Oakton’s Laura Roth in the girls 9-10 breast (41.02) and IM (1:21.08).
Local single race winners were Tuckahoe’s Hunter Zipperer (boys 13-14 free, 24.81); Vienna Woods’ Benjamin Denman-Grimm (boys 15-18 free, 23.42); Kent Garden’s Sloane Nguyen (girls 8-under back, 20.6); Cardinal Hill’s Calvin Butler (boys 8-under back, 19.75); Hamlet’s Morgan Kass (girls 13-14 back, 30.79); Chesterbrook’s Manuel Maher (boys 9-10 breast, 41.97); and Highlands’ Gabriel Hanson (boys 10-under IM, 1:18.4).
Zipperer also was second in the 13-14 fly, as was Maher in the 9-10 free, Hanson in the 9-10 fly and Denman-Grimm in the 15-18 IM. Nguyen was third in the girls 8-under fly.
A long list of other seconds were Kent Garden’s Sophie Fredericks (girls 13-14 back and fly); Highlands’ Curan Palmer (boys 13-14 breast and IM); Tuckahoe’s Owen Glasser (boys 8-under free); Hunter Mill’s Sydney DeLacy (girls 11-12 free); Tuckahoe’s Lily Flint (girls 15-18 free); Chesterbrook’s Eleanor Hook (girls 8-under back); McLean’s Henry Williams (boys 11-12 back); Lakevale Estates’ Charlotte Dixon (girls 15-18 back); McLean’s Janni Weeks (boys 8-under breast); Tuckahoe’s Esme Haggard (girls 9-10 breast); McLean’s Lennox McDowell (boys 11-12 breast); Hunter Mill’s Regan Hau (girls 15-18 breast); Tuckahoe’s Isabella Cota-Robles (girls 9-10 fly); and Cardinal Hill’s Emma Watts (girls 13-14 IM).
Weeks also was third in the 8-under free, as was Hau in the IM and Glasser in the 8-under breast.
Other local third-place finishers were Chesterbrook’s Hana Lim Yang (girls 8-under free); Kent Garden’s Aaron Kuang (boys 9-10 free); Kent Garden’s Emma Bui (girls 9-10 free); Shouse Village’s Maxwell Thompson (boys 11-12 free); Tuckahoe’s Owen Thomas (boys 15-18 free); Cardinal Hill’s Ziva McHenry (girls 8-under back); Highlands’ Cecelia Russell (girls 11-12 fly); Chesterbrook’s Pranav Budharaju (boys 11-12 fly); Vienna Aquatic Club’s Sophie Fredericks (girls 13-14 fly); Tuckahoe’s Nolan Dunkel (boys 15-18 fly); and Kent Garden’s Emma Bui (10-under IM).
With a number of top-three finishers in the all-star meet, Division 1 regular-season champion Tuckahoe (5-0) had a strong showing.
“We had a lot of swimmers do very well. It was a good end to a very good season,” Tuckahoe coach Torey Ortmayer said.
The all-star meet concluded the 2021 competition of the NVSL, and it was the second year Springboard was the host. The meet and NVSL season were not held last summer.
* In the Dominion Country Club summer season this year, Westwood Country Club of Vienna finished second in the highest Blue Division with a 3-1 division record and a 4-1 overall mark.
Multi-time defending champion Riverbend placed third in the division this summer with a 2-2 mark and was 3-2 overall. Undefeated Fairfax Country Club (4-0, 5-0) won the Red Division championship.
