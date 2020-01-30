The national tournament did not start well for the Virginia Hurricanes, but the competition certainly ended the best way possible for the Arlington-based girls flag football team - as champions.
The age 13-14 Hurricanes won the title Jan. 25 in Orlando with a 14-7 victory over Staten Island, N.Y. in the championship game of the five-on-five NFL Flag Football National Tournament.
“This was hard to do and is awesome. We are so happy for the girls,” Hurricanes head coach Mike Rivera said.
The team was 3-3 in playoffs, going a disappointing 0-3 with three one-point losses in the pool play to earn the eighth and bottom seed for the elimination rounds. Two of those losses were in overtime.
The Hurricanes turned the tables in those three elimination contests, going 3-0. The team defeated the top-seeded Texas Fury, 13-7, in the quarterfinals, then won 7-0 over the Tucson Turf in the semifinals to reach the title game. The Turf had defeated the Hurricanes in pool play.
“We told the girls after going 0-3 that we had some bad luck and bad plays, but we were as good as any of those teams,” Rivera said. “They got themselves mentally prepared. We turned it around and stepped up and put everything together when we had to. Our defense played great.”
In the final against Staten Island, televised on the Internet by ESPN3, the Hurricanes took a 14-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Olivia Stafford to Juliana Lomas with 39 seconds left in the first half, then Emily Stafford’s interception return for a TD. Olivia Stafford threw two one-point conversion passes Jaidyn Harper.
Emily Stafford was chosen the Most Valuable Player of the championship game.
On defense, Harper broke up a final pass by Staten Island to preserve the victory and championship.
The Arlington team qualified for Nationals by winning the Washington Redskins regional championship with a 4-0 record.
The other players for the Hurricanes are Phoebe Carver, Danicka Miller, Asha Goodwin, Lara Cleetus, Sienna Merrill and Kate Leland. Russ Burd is an assistant coach.
Rivera has taken multiple teams to the national championships.
