The Arlington-based Virginia Hurricanes age 13-14 girls NFL flag football team won the Washington Redskins regional championship on a field next to RFK Stadium in recent days.
Next, the Hurricanes, the program’s A team at that age level made up of players from Arlington, will participate at the NFL Flag National Championships in Orlando in conjunction with NFL Pro Bowl Week in January.
“What is special about these girls is they are high-level athletes in soccer and basketball, and they find the time to play flag,” Hurricanes coach Mike Rivera said. “It’s a credit to them for being able to squeeze in flag with their commitments to the other sports.”
The players are Juliana Lomas, Emily Stafford, Phoebe Carver, Danicka Miller, Asha Goodwin, Olivia Stafford, Lara Cleetus, Sienna Merrill, Kate Leland and Jaidyn Harper. Russ Burd is an assistant coach.
Stafford is the quarterback with the ability as an accurate passer and strong runner, Rivera said.
In the region tournament, the Hurricanes defeated Athena of Philadelphia, 13-7 in the championship game.
The team was 4-0 at regions, allowing only seven points. In other games, the Hurricanes downed the Bandits of Farmville, 28-0, the Virginia Hurricanes blue team, 26-0 and Athena, 12-0
“The girls are committed to learning and running the plays,” said Rivera, who has coached six straight region-championship teams at the 13-14 age level.
In Orlando starting Jan. 23, the Hurricanes will have to win six games to capture the national title.
