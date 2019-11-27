Six Flint Hill School senior student/athletes recently signed letters of intent to play their specific sports at Division I colleges during a ceremony at the private school.
Girls volleyball standout Sydney Reed will play at the University of North Carolina. Denver Pugh will play women’s volleyball at California State University, Bakersfield. Ericka Link will play women’s volleyball at Elon University. Gina D’Angelo will play women’s lacrosse at Elon University. Oliver Mills will dive at the University of Virginia. Noel Brown will play men’s basketball George Washington University.
