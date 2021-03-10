Six Flint Hill School athletes recently signed college letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school to continue playing sports at the next level.
David Allen will play men’s lacrosse at the University of the South – Sewanee.
Lara Geib and her sister Marisa Geib will play women’s tennis at Swarthmore College.
Kinsley Helmer will play lacrosse at Colby College.
Gabby Masiello will join the women’s volleyball team at Hofstra University.
Sarah McCue will play women’s softball at Hood College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.