The highly successful high-school head coaching career of Tom Verbanic at the Flint Hill School has ended.
Verbanic recently retired from the Oakton private school as the head baseball coach and assistant athletic director. He was the head baseball coach there for 11 seasons and the head football coach for seven, stepping down from that position following the 2018 campaign after taking over in 2012.
“It just felt like it was the time,” Verbanic said about leaving Flint Hill. “I enjoyed my time there and worked with a lot of great people.”
As the head baseball coach, Verbanic’s Flint Hill teams compiled a 171-73 record and had no losing seasons. His squads won multiple Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championships and regularly qualified for the Division 1 state tournament.
Flint Hill’s football teams under Verbanic compiled a 52-18 mark, finishing 11-0 and winning state titles in both 2017 and 2018.
His overall win total as a head high-school football coach is 234, and he has 425 victories as a head baseball coach. He won his 200th and 400th games in each sport at Flint Hill.
Prior to coaching at Flint Hill, Verbanic coached at various public schools. His Westfield High School football teams won two Virginia High School League state championships.
Verbanic is the current summer head coach for the Rough Riders of the Northern Virginia College Baseball League. He said he has no immediate plans to return coaching high-school baseball or football.
