The Flint Hill Huskies began the baseball season with a 5-0 record under new head coach Mitch Mendler, a former player for the team.
The Huskies defeated St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 8-1, in their opener of the high-school season, as senior J.T. Landwehr and junior Brian Bogle turned in strong pitching performances. Landwehr fanned eight in five innings of scoreless pitching. Bogle closed the final two innings, allowing two hits and one run.
Landwehr and junior Alex Freel led the offense with two hits each.
Flint Hill then went 3-0 on a spring-break trip playing games at the Cal Ripken Complex in Myrtle Beach. The Huskies defeated Virginia Episcopal, 6-3, Calvary Day School, 14-4, and the Greenville Green Devils, 10-1.
Senior Steve Milman started on the mound against Virginia Episcopal. He worked four innings, allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts. Bogle and Landwehr closed, allowing no runs and two hits over the final three frames.
Senior Stuart Morrison led the way against Calvary Day School with four innings of shutout pitching. Senior Jackson Emery and Bogle closed. Emery and Freel registered multiple hits.
Against Greenville, Landwehr and senior Jason Mendler pitched well. Landwehr went six innings with 10 strikeouts. Mendler worked the final scoreless frame.
The offense was sparked by Milman and senior Adam Rotker and Milman, who each had multiple hits. Senior Sandro Dussek reached base three times and scored three runs.
After returning from Myrtle Beach, Flint Hill won its fifth game by ralling to nip Episcopal, 12-11, by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Freel had three hits, including a homer, and six RBI. Jason Mendler and Dussek (two doubles) each had two hits. Landwehr, Emery, Milman and Mark Blazejowski all had one hit and an RBI. The Huskies had 11 hits.
Other members of the team who have contributed are Brian Boyce, Tyler Cariola, Isaac Grossman, P.J. Lyons, Ben Meeks, Daniel Stanciu, Jack Thomas and Wil Thomas.
