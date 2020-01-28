The Flint Hill Huskies won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference boys swimming and diving high-school championships with 584.5 points, well ahead of second-place Georgetown Day (440) and third place Potomac School (411).
Flint Hill won three events, took second in seven others and was third four times.
Conrad Luttschwager won the 100 butterfly in 55.58 for Flint Hill and was second in the 50 freestyle. Oliver Mills won the diving (571.1 total) and the 200 free relay won in 1:32.65.
Michael O’Connor was second in the 100 and 200 free, Marcus Brown was second in the 100 free and breaststroke, Owen Krause was second in the breast and fifth in the 200 individual medley, Ben Kelly was third in the breast and fifth in the 50 free, Spencer Bloom was second in diving and Ryan Griggs third, the 200 medley relay was second and the 400 free relay third.
Ezra Liu was sixth in the 50 and 100 free, Henry Bright was fourth in the 500 free and Luke McDuffie had a couple of top-10 finishes.
Next for the Flint Hill and Potomac School boys teams willbe the Division I private-school state meet in coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.