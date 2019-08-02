Following are the 2019 Flint Hill Summer League boys all-star basketball players who were recently chosen:
From Flint Hill: Saxby Sunderland, Jack Dolan, Ronald Ayers. From Flint Hill Huskies: Jack Thomas and Mitchell Herman. Oakton: Max Wilson and Alex Dimitri. South Lakes: Jerome Scott and Matthew Lature. Lake Braddock: David Solomon and Jimmy Anderson. Washington-Lee: Anthony Reyes and Max Geiseman. Thomas Jefferson: Alex Yu and Addison Newringeisen. Rock Ridge: Greg Spurlock and Sam Larsen. Fairfax: Ryan Pelczynski and Christian Lewis. Centreville: Chris Kuzemka and Lance Douglass. Forest Park: Tyler Smith and Yanni Lee. Justice: Kanjam Omar and Abdullah Ali.
