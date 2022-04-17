The Flint Hill Huskies (12-2, 3-2) won four games in Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school baseball action last week, downing Potomac School, 13-4, Sidwell Friends, 6-4 and swept a double header from St. James, 11-5, and 26-2.
The twinbill sweep came on the Huskies home field, as did the win over neighborhood rival Potomac School,
The victories upped the team’s winning streak to six games, with five being against conference opponents. Included in the streak was a 10-3 non-league triumph over Woodberry Forest.
Flint Hill had lost an earlier game to Sidwell Friends this season, 8-5, in another close contest.
One of the top hitters in the games for Flint Hill was Jason Mendler, with two home runs against Potomac School. He had four hits and two RBI in the win and Alex Freel homered and had three hits.
Other top hitters were Stuart Morrison, Jackson Emery, Tyler Cariola, J.T. Landwehr, Adam Rotker, Sandro Dussek and Wil Thomas. Brian Bogle and Steve Milman were the winning pitches against St. James.
