In the girls Independent School League swimming and diving championships, the Potomac School Panthers had the highest finish among local teams in fourth place with 84 points. The Madeira Snails were fifth with 73 and the Flint Hill Huskies 14th with 42.
Stone Ridge won with 362 points.
The lone local winner was Flint Hill diver Michayla Eisenberg with a point total of 434.8. Her teammate Shelby Berger was ninth.
For Madeira, Alanna Korff was eighth in diving, the 200 freestyle relay was fourth and the 400 free relay fifth.
For Potomac School, Maren Schwarz was fifth in the 100 breaststroke with Annabel Lee seventh in that race. The medley relay was fourth, the 200 free relay fifth and the 400 free seventh.
All of those teams will participate in the Division I girls state swimming and diving championship meet in coming weeks.
WRESTLING: The Madison Warhawks finished fifth with a 4-1 record at the Strasburg High School duals.
Madison defeated Chantilly, 46-27, in an earlier Concorde District meet.
* In Liberty District dual-meet action, the Langley Saxons defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 51-29, and lost to the Herndon Hornets, 39-37; and the Marshall Statesmen topped the Washington-Liberty Generals, 36-33.
Next up for local wrestling teams is the Liberty and Concorde District championship meets, followed by region and state competitions.
OAKTON TRAINER AWARDED: Longtime Oakton High School athletic trainer Paul Rupp recently was inducted into the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame.
Rupp has worked at Oakton as a trainer for 22 years, covering all sports and activities.
