The Flint Hill Huskies remained winless at 0-6 with a 17-14 home loss to the St. James Saints on Oct. 9 in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-schooo football game. The Huskies, who led 14-0 in the first quarter, fell to 0-2 in league play.
St. James tied the game at 14 by halftime and won on the strength of a third-quarter field goal with 9:39 left in the period.
Flint Hill had multiple possessions in the fourth period, but couldn’t mount a scoring threat. Flint Hill missed a second-half field goal.
Andrew King scored Flint Hill’s two touchdowns and Dylan Logue kicked the extra points. King caught three passes for 145 yards. On defense he had two solo tackles and broke up two passes.
Elijah Harris had a long kickoff return for Flint Hill and had an interception with a 30-yard return. Bryce Stewart had an interception for Flint Hill.
The three-point decision was the closest for Flint Hill this season.
“Collectively, that is the best game we have played so far by far,” said first-year Flint Hill coach Kirk Peterson, the team’s fourth head coach in as many seasons. “Step by step we are getting closer. We are trending the right way. We still need to eliminate turnovers. We can’t overcome those, and we need to sustain drives. Our defense is playing better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.