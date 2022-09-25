Sparked by scoring three touchdowns on defense, the Flint Hill Huskies (1-2) earned their first victory of the high-school football season the afternoon of Sept. 23 in Richmond with a 37-28 non-conference road victory over the Collegiate Cougars.
The win was the first for Flint Hill since the 2019 campaign, snapping a 13-game losing streak that covered three seasons.
"We have some seniors who have never won a high-school football game, so I'm glad to get that monkey off of their backs," said second-year Flint Hill coach Kirk Peterson. "It was good to put together four quarters of competing and that's what It took."
Joshua Clarke scored two of the defensive touchdowns on interception returns of 38 and 32 yards, the latter with seconds remaining in the contest to clinch the victory. He had three Interceptions in the contest. A 34-yard first-quarter fumble return by Bryce Stewart accounted for the other defensive touchdown. Jeffrey Wells had two sacks and other quarterback hurries.
The Flint Hill defense shut down Collegiate’s running game. The Cougars had minus nine yards rushing, but they passed for 247 yards.
On offense for Flint Hill, runningback Andrew King had two touchdown runs of 65 and 17 yards. He rushed for 210 yards on 15 carries. Place-kicker Dylan Logue booted a 37-yard field goal and multiple extra points.
Manoli Karageorgos ran the Flint Hill offense at quarterback.
Flint Hill trailed 21-13 at halftime, but took the lead in the second half on Logue’s field goal, then upped the advantage to 30-21 on King’s 17-yard TD run on Logue’s extra point.
Collegiate cut the lead to 30-28 with 2:41 left in the game and eventually regaining possession with 55 seconds to play. Clarke then iced the win with his second interception return.
"That's a very good team and that's a tough place to win," Peterson said.
