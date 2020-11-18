In an afternoon outdoor ceremony at the Flint Hill School, with the recently finished Peterson Middle School building as the backdrop, three top senior athletes at the private school signed college letters of intent Nov. 16.
Girls volleyball standouts Elayna Duprey and Zoe Huang signed to continue playing the sport at Virginia Tech University and the University of Maryland, respectively. Each were members of last season’s Division I state champion Flint Hill squad.
Flint Hill girls lacrosse player Mackenzie Fitzgerald signed to play at Ohio State University.
Combined, the three athletes have been on teams that have won multiple league and state championships.
Flint Hill athletic director Diana Parente led the ceremony and welcomed those attending. Head coaches Carrol DeNure (volleyball) and Justin Fitzgerald (girls lacrosse and Mackenzie’s father) spoked about each player.
Huang led the 2019 state-champion volleyball team with 542 assists and 89 aces and received all-league and all-state honors.
“Zoe has a high volleyball IQ and I have seen her outsmart opponents on many occasions,” DeNure said. “Her goal was to play at a high level and she is always wanting to get better.”
Duprey recently was chosen as the girls Volleyball Player of the Year in Virginia by Max Preps. She had 264 kills during the 2019 season, including 16 in the state championship match. She also blocked seven shots in that match.
“She came up big on the biggest stage,” DeNure said.
In Duprey’s three seasons with Flint Hill, the Huskies have compiled a 96-2 overall record and won three state titles.
Justin Fitzgerald talked about his daughter, a midfielder/attack, as a dedicated player who puts the team first and would continue wearing her uniform after practices and games until her homework was completed.
In the spring of 2019, Mackenzie Fitzgerald helped Flint Hill win the ISL A Tournament championship. The 2020 spring season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Fitzgerald played volleyball at Flint Hill her freshman year and tried some other sports as well.
