Flint Hill School girls junior lacrosse players Olivia Hover and Sofia D’Angelo recently made the commitments to play the sport in college at the Division I level.
Hover will play for the Lafayette College women’s team. She is a junior attack for the Huskies, who are hoping to play their season during the spring after having the 2020 campaign canceled.
D’Angelo will play at Loyola University of Maryland. D’Angelo is an attack for Flint Hill.
During the 2019 season, the players helped Flint Hill win the Independent School League A Division Tournament championship as the top seed and with a 2-0 record, then earn a state-tournament berth.
SQUASH PLAYER HONORED: Potomac School boys squash player Alex Akbari recently was honored by U.S. Squash as a scholar athlete. He was singled out at the boys under-17 age level for the 2019-20 school year.
U.S. Squash has adjusted the participation criteria so that high-school students who have a 3.5 or higher grade point average at the end of the school year and have played in three accredited singles tournaments are eligible for the honor.
HALL OF FAME CEREMONY: The Virginia High School League’s 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony is now scheduled as an in-person event on April 25 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville. Those plans could change depending on the status of the pandemic and restriction guidelines.
The event original was scheduled for this year.
Oakton High School graduate and girls basketball standout Jasmine Thomas is scheduled to be inducted into the Hall during that event. Thomas is one of the top scorers in VHSL girls basketball history and is the all-time leading scorer for boys and girls at Oakton.
She has amassed more than 3,000 career points during her WNBA career, where she plays for the Connecticut Sun.
FEATURED SPEAKER: Herndon High School graduate Brandon Guyer, who played seven years of Major League baseball, was the recent featured speaker during an hour-long National Coaches Alliance Internet question-and-answer event among private coaches.
Guyer discussed the topic of developing athletes by equipping them with the 10 foundational tools essential to reaching peak potential.
Guyer played college baseball at the University of Virginia, where he graduated in 2007. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Chicago Cubs, then was traded to the Tampa Bay Ray organization, where he eventually made his Major League debut.
He was just the 108th player in Major League history to homer in his first career at-bat. Guyer also played for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox. An elbow injury ended his playing career.
