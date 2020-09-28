FLINT HILL BASKETBALL PLAYERS COMMIT: Flint Hill School basketball players and 2020 graduates Ronald Ayers and Dowar Jioklow will play the sport at the next level at Olympus Prep in New Jersey. Ayers is a guard and Jioklow a forward.
“Olympus Prep has quickly established itself as an option for many guys aspiring to attract more college coaches,” Flint Hill coach Rico Reed said. “Both gentlemen felt that their recruitment was impacted by COVID-19, and I agree.”
ANOTHER MADISON BASEBALL PLAYER COMMITS: Madison High School senior baseball player Evan Blair has committed to play the sport in college at Washington and Lee University.
That makes the pitcher the 12th Madison player from the 2020 Warhawks team who will play in college. Mason Satterfield, a 2020 graduate, had previously committed to play at Washington and Lee.
In addition, 2019 Madison graduates and former Warhawk players Zach Perkins and Luke Erdmann were members of the W-L team as freshmen this past spring, when they received considerable action.
FLINT HILL VOLLEYBALL PLAYER TO VA. TECH: Flint Hill School senior volleyball player Elayna Duprey has committed to play the sport in college at Virginia Tech.
In previous weeks, Duprey was chosen as the best girls high-school volleyball player in the state of Virginia by Max Preps.
During the 2019 campaign for Flint Hill, Duprey was chosen first-team all-conference in the Independent School League and first-team all-state. She helped the Huskies win the Division I private-school state championship, a title Flint Hill has won multiple times. Duprey had 16 kills in the state-title match.
Flint Hill also won conference and metro titles last fall.
For that 2019 season, the 5-foot-11 Duprey amassed 265 kills, 69 blocks, 51 digs and 46 assists.
D’ANGELO COMMITS: Flint Hill School junior girls lacrosse player Sofia D’Angelo has committed to play the sport in college at Loyola University of Maryland. D’Angelo is an attack for Flint Hill.
NEW McLEAN GOLF COACH: Ryan Abrams is the new head golf coach at McLean High School.
He replaces Rick Everly, who coached the Highlanders for a number of seasons and begin the team’s annual and popular multi-squad George Pavlis Memorial Tournament.
Longtime McLean assistant coach George Lodge remains on the McLean staff.
The usual fall high-school golf season has been postponed until the early spring, scheduled to be held in March and April.
