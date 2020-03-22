Throughout the Flint Hill Huskies’ winning 2019-20 boys high-school basketball season, the team was led by the consistent performance of Noel Brown.
In 30 games for the 18-12 Huskies, who were the top seed in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament and a state-tourney participant, Brown averaged nearly eight rebounds and just more than 13 points per contest. He had a 40-point effort in a victory over St. James.
“We kept feeding him the ball and Noel kept backing in and backing in and scoring,” Flint Hill coach Rico Reed said of that performance. “He couldn’t miss that night.”
For his efforts, the 6-foot-10 Brown, who will play college basketball at George Washington University, recently was chosen as a Division I all-state first-team private-school selection in Virginia.
In addition to being all-state, Brown was selected as the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 boys Player of the Year and was a first-team all-MAC pick.
Brown will become one of three Flint Hill graduates playing Division I college ball next season, Qudus Wahab at Georgetown and Jordan Hairston at Texas A&M Corpus Christi are the others.
The 6-11 Wahab played in 32 games with seven starts as a freshman in 2019-20. The center averaged 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. For the season, Wahab blocked 30 shots, had 11 assists and eight steals in playing 14.8 minutes per game.
Hairston was a freshman guard for Corpus Christi and started 19 games. In 26 contests overall, he averaged 12.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per outing and he made 117 three-point baskets. Hairston was the team’s second-leading scorer. He had 32 assists, 26 steals and two blocks.
Isaiah Moore, another Flint Hill graduate, is playing Division II college ball for Franklin Pierce University. The sophomore guard played in 28 games, all starts, this past season. He averaged 13 points and three rebounds per contest, making 29 three-pointers. He had 107 assists, 26 steals and 14 blocks.
Moore has scored 630 points in two seasons.
Other Flint Hill graduates playing college basketball this past season were walk-on Ethan Jones at Division I Towson University and Division III players Ben Stern (Denison University), Nick Wright (Penn State Behrend) and David Akinyemi (Bates College).
Akinyemi, a junior guard, played in eight games, scoring 14 points with nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Stern, a junior forward, played in 21 games, averaged 3.5 points a contest, he had 13 assists, nine steals and five blocks and made seven three-pointers.
Wright, a junior forward, played in 17 games, scored 29 points and had 16 rebounds and five assists.
Jones did not see action this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.