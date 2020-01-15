Flint Hill School senior volleyball player Sydney Reed, who helped lead the Huskies to a 31-1 record during the fall and conference, metro and state championship, has been chosen as Gatorade’s girls high-school Virginia Volleyball Player of the Year. Reed is the fourth Flint Hill girls volleyball player to win the award.
The honor, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Reed as Virginia’s best high school volleyball player. She is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced this month.
The 5-foot-6 outside hitter compiled 352 digs, 243 kills, 62 service aces, 35 assists and 20 blocks while posting a kill percentage of .429 during her senior season.
Reed was Virginia’s Division I private-school Player of the Year. She concluded her prep volleyball career with 1,308 digs, 1,134 kills and 309 service aces.
Reed has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of North Carolina.
Past Flint Hill Gatorade girls Gatorade volleyball Players of the Year were Krissy O’Malley last season, Ally Ford (2014-15) and Tori Janowski (2010-11).
