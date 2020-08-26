DUPREY CHOSEN STATE’S BEST: Flint Hill School rising senior Elayna Duprey recently was chosen by Max Preps as the best girls high-school volleyball player in Virginia for her performance during the 2019 season.
The 5-foot-11 middle blocker amassed 265 kills, 69 blocks, 51 digs and 46 assists in helping Flint Hill win the Division I state private-school championship, as well as conference and metro tournament championships.
Duprey had 16 kills in the state title match. She was chosen first team all-conference and first team all-state.
SORENSEN ON SEAHAWKS STAFF: Marshall High School graduate Nick Sorensen is beginning his eighth season as an assistant coach on the staff of the NFL Seattle Seahawks.
Sorensen, 42, is a defensive backs coach and nickel specialist.
After an accomplished athletic career at Marshall, where he was a three-sports standout in football, basketball and baseball, and eventually chosen to the school’s athletic hall of fame, Sorensen went on to play college football at Virginia Tech. During his four years with the Hokies, he was a backup quarterback and started on defense at linebacker and in the secondary.
Sorensen played in the NFL for four teams, including for the Super Bowl runner-up St. Louis Rams in 2002. He also was a member of the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.
Sorensen began his football coaching career at Marshall, spent one season coaching in college before being hired by Seattle in 2013. He coached in the 2015 Super Bowl.
CHINN RANKED NO. 1: A recent national ranking by Junior Golf Scoreboard had rising Langley High School senior golfer Kelly Chinn as the No. 1 junior golfer in the United States.
Two victories in junior tournaments, another top-five finish and two more in the top 10 earned Chinn that ranking.
The next event for the top-ranked players on the American Junior Golf Association circuit is Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida in early September.
The rankings for the top players should not change much until after that event.
In recent weeks, Chinn played in the U.S. Amateur Championship, making the cut into the 64-player match-play portion of the tournament where he lost in the first round to the eventual champion.
Rising Langley sophomore golfer Chase Nevins was ranked 84th on that recent list.
HELMER TO COLBY: Flint Hill School rising senior girls lacrosse player Kinsley Helmer has made the decision to play at the next level at Colby College in Maine.
