Flint Hill School basketball players Saxby Sunderland (boys) and Kelli Giuliani (girls) were second-team Division I all-state private-school basketball selections for their play during the 2021-22 high-school season.
Making second team all-state in Division II girls was Oakcrest School’s Elisabeth Dunch, who scored 1,100 career points during her high-school career.
BOYS NOVA CHALLENGE: Local High School boys basketball players Gowtam Kommi, Adien Hrnjez, Connor Scinto, Eli Nassif and Matthew Lenert from Marshall, Madison’s Bo Kuhblank and Andrew Gorkowski and Langley’s Amr Areikat were chosen to play in the annual Nova Challenge all-star basketball games played March 20 at Fairfax High School.
Kuhblank was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the North Fairfax senior all-star team.
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Nova Challenge returned with three all-star games.
This event showcased the top public-school boys players from Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria. There also was a slam dunk and three-point shooting contest.
