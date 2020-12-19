McCUE TO PLAY AT HOOD: Flint Hill School senior Sarah McCue has made the choice to play college softball at Hood College in Frederick.
McCue will be a starting infielder/outfielder for Flint Hill during the spring season.
In the 2019 season, as a sophomore, McCue scored 12 runs, drove in nine and had three stolen bases. One of her best games was a two-hit, two-RBI contest against Episcopal.
McCue helped Flint Hill win an Independent School League AA Division regular-season title. She played in the ISL-tournament-championship game against Potomac School, which Flint Hill lost.
The 2020 high-school spring softball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HANKINS PICKS BUTLER: Flint Hill School junior Lucy Hankins has made the decision to play college lacrosse at Division I Butler University.
FLINT HILL SISTERS TO PLAY AT SWARTHMORE: Flint Hill School twin sisters Marisa and Lara Geib, seniors, will play for the women’s tennis team at Swarthmore College.
LEAGUES CANCEL WINTER SEASON: The girls Independent School League and boys Mid-Atlantic Athletic Association made a joint decision last week to cancel their winter high-school sports seasons.
Local private schools in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas that are members of those leagues are the Flint Hill Huskies, Madeira Snails and Potomac School Panthers in the ISL and Flint Hill and Potomac School in the MAC.
The cancellation means the sports of basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving and indoor track and field will not be held in those two leagues. It’s the second high-school season to be canceled in those leagues. The 2020 spring season was the first canceled, then the fall football campaign was postponed until possibly the late winter, early spring of 2021.
A decision about that fall season likely will be made in late January.
The decision to cancel the winter seasons means that Flint Hill coach Rico Reed will have to wait until next season to earn his 250th career win as the school’s head boys basketball coach. He has coached the Huskies for 15 seasons.
The Flint Hill boys finished 18-12 last season and had a number of top players expected to return and were expected to be a top team in the MAC.
MADISON GIRLS HOOPS SCHEDULE: The defending co-state champion Madison High School girls basketball team (28-1 last season) has non-district games scheduled for Dec. 28 at home against West Springfield at 7:30 p.m. then Dec. 30 away in Arlington against Yorktown at 3 p.m. to close the year. The first game of Madison’s 2021 schedule is Jan. 4 at South Lakes at 7:30 p.m.
