Players from the Flint Hill and Potomac School football teams were chosen all-state in the recent Division I private-school high-school selections.
Potomac School's Marcel Gaskins (runningback) and Jack Peters (offensive line) were chosen first-team on offense with Flint Hill's Dylan Logue the second-team placekicker. Louge also was the first-team punter on defense.
Making second team on defense were Kevin Check (lineman), Marcus Burrell (defensive back) and Stefan Harvey (punter), each of Potomac School.
From Flint Hill, linebacker Marquis Robert made second team.
Gaskins rushed for 1,150 yards and 10 touchdowns in helping lead Potomac School to a 5-4 overall record and second-place finish (3-1) in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference to St. James (4-0).
Gaskins ran for 355 yards in the team's final two games, including for 205 against Maret.
