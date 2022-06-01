Flint Hill School shortstop/pitcher J.T. Landwehr was a first-team Division I private-school all-state selection for his performance during the 2022 high-school baseball season.
Flint Hill outfielder Jason Mendler was chosen second-team all-state. The players helped the team finish the season with a 17-8 record, earn a state-tournament berth and the top seed in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.
Potomac School’s Owen Peterson also was chosen second-team all-state. He helped the Panthers to a 15-9 season and a runner-up finish in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.
First year Flint Hill head coach Mitch Mendler, a former player at the school, said was very happy with the way the team showed up every day ready to play hard and compete regardless if it was a practice or a game.
“They were a self-motivated bunch with outstanding senior leaders,” Mendler said.
