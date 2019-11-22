Flint Hill School senior girls volleyball standout Sydney Reed was chosen as the Virginia Independent Schools Division I state Player of the Year.
Reed helped Flint Hill win conference, Metro City and state championships during the 2019 season. Reed will play in college at the University of North Carolina.
Reed helped Flint Hill to a 123-6 overall record in her four-year career at Flint Hill. She amassed 1,134 kills, 1,308 digs and 309 service aces.
Making first team Divison I all-state from Flint Hill were Reed, Elayna Duprey, Zoe Huang and Denver Pugh. Making second team from Flint Hill was Rachel Larsen.
Flint Hill’s Carrol DeNure was the Division I state Coach of the Year.
Making second team from Potomac School was Zhane Moledina.
