It’s simple really. Winning as many big championships as the Flint Hill Huskies have in girls volleyball the last decade or so, the team’s yearly goals remain the same.
So as the private high-school team has done so often, it’s 2019 intentions are again to win conference, state and city championships, finished first at its invitational tourney and maybe even go undefeated, which has happened three times.
Flint Hill has won nine Division I state titles overall, including the last two.
With some key returning players – in senior hitters Sidney Reed and Denver Pugh and junior hitter Elayna Duprey – talented additions and more depth this fall than a year ago, those regular goals seem realistic. Reed will play in college at the University of North Carolina and Pugh at California State University, Bakersfield.
“Our expectations haven’t changed. They are high,” Flint Hill coach Carrol DeNure said. “The players want to keep that going and they understand that. We will get every team’s best effort.”
Flint Hill opened its season Sept. 5 with a 3-0 home victory over the Chantilly Chargers, the undefeated and defending state Class 6 public-school champions from last season.
Vying for the void to fill the top setter position are senior Ericka Link and juniors Zoe Huang and Gabby Masiello.
“We feel good about our settings,” DeNure said.
Other returners for Flint Hill are seniors Izzy O’Bryan, Sofie Drexler, Lauren Salewski, junior Caroline Rich, sophomore libero Rachel Larsen and sophomore Jeanne Marie Greathouse.
In the win over Chantilly in the showdown between state champions, Pugh and Duprey each had 10 kills and Reed added seven. Huang had 17 assists and Link 14. Huang had three kills
Larsen amassed 17 digs and Pugh 15. Duprey had two solo blocks and one block assist.
Flint Hill hosts its 15th annual invitational tournament Sept. 20-21. The event will have eight teams, all private-schools around Virginia.
The semifinal matches are scheduled for Sept. 21 at 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. roughly and the final at 4:30.
The other teams are Episcopal, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, Fredericksburg Christian, Nansemond-Suffolk, Norfolk Academy, St. Catherine’s and Trinity Christian. Flint Hill is the defending champion.
On Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Flint Hill is scheduled to play the Langley Saxons at Robinson Secondary School. Langley is a two-time public-school state champion and perennial state contender.
