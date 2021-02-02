The long list of significant accomplishments, highlighted by 10 Division I private-school state championships, the Flint Hill Huskies have achieved in Carrol DeNure's 17 season as head coach is second to none in the metro area for the girls volleyball team.
In addition, there have been 10 metro titles the Huskies won during that time frame, a dozen conference crowns, three undefeated seasons, more than 400 wins, and some 30 players moving on to play in college from the perennial powerhouse high-school program.
DeNure's successful run as Flint Hill's coach will conclude with the end of the 2020-21 school year. She is leaving the Huskies to become a Lion.
DeNure recently made the decision to leave Flint Hill and try to build a successful program as the head high school girls coach of the private Christ Presbyterian Academy private-school team in Nashville, Tenn. DeNure also is a teacher and administrator at Flint Hill.
"It has been a great run and I'm really thankful for the opportunity and great support I always have had at Flint Hill," DeNure said. "It was a tough decision, but I feel right about this, and the area is appealing for me. It has been emotional. I'm excited about a new challenge, and it is very hard to tell the players and their parents good bye. That is the hardest part."
DeNure's husband, Dave, will join his wife as an assistant coach for the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions, as he was in recent seasons at Flint Hill.
Christ Presbyterian has had a girls volleyball program for 25 years, but it hasn't come close to the success of Flint Hill's - last qualifying for the Tennessee private-school state tournament in 2009. The team finished 7-12 last season and hasn't enjoyed a winning campaign since 2016.
Mike Ellson, Christ Presbyterian's longtime athletic director, said the school wants to improve the culture of the volleyball program.
"I saw Carrol's resume and did a double take," Christ Presbyterian Academy athletic director Mike Ellson said. "Her wealth of volleyball knowledge and experience is vast and phenomenal. She has such a passion for the sport and for helping student/athletes. She had a 12-hour interview here and impressed everyone. She is the correct person for this."
DeNure, who has 449 career wins, of which 434 have come at Flint Hill, likely will also teach math classes at Christ Presbyterian Academy and be involved with teaching a transformational coaching program for female athletics.
"She took a program from scratch at Flint Hill and built it into a power," Ellson said. "We like how she has an education-based program for her athletes and works with travel-based programs. That was all most important to us."
By taking the job, DeNure is moving home to some degree to be closer to her family. She grew up and went to high school in the Chattanooga area and attended college at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn.
"We are proud of the culture we created at Flint Hill and the relationships with the players," DeNure said. "The relationships are the most important thing to me."
