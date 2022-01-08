Flint Hill School girls volleyball players Jaquelin Bardin, Renee Jones, Rya Jones and Rachel Larsen were chosen first-team all-state in Division I for their performance during the fall for the private high-school team.
Flint Hill's Marcaria Spears was chosen as the Division I Player of the Year.
Sonja Meyer of Flint Hill was chosen to the second team.
The players helped the Huskies win conference and Division I state championships, as the team lost only one match during the entire season.
