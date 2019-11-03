There will be no state-title three-peat for the Flint Hill Huskies this fall, but the high-school football team did maintain its status as a league champion.
Flint Hill (5-4, 4-0) won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference crown Nov. 2 by defeating the Potomac School Panthers, 35-3, in a showdown for first place in the final regular-season game for each team. The Huskies won the Division I private-school state championship the past two years.
The MAC title was Flint Hill’s third in a row, extending its conference winning streak to 13 straight over a four-season stretch. Overall, Flint Hill has won 10 MAC titles, all with 4-0 marks, in program history.
"I'm happy our players won a championship, but we wanted more. Nine games isn't enough to play. We wanted to be in the state tournament again," Flint Hill coach Jason Thomas said.
Potomac School (4-5) finished second in the MAC for the third year in a row, all with 3-1 marks, losing to the Huskies in the deciding results all three seasons. In program history, the Panthers have finished second in the MAC 12 times with two championships, the last in 2011.
In the Huskies’ Nov. 2 victory, Flint Hill led 7-3 in the second quarter, then scored two touchdowns in the final 3:19 of the first half to lead 21-3 at halftime. In the second half, the Huskies added two fourth-period TDs.
Senior Justice Ellison led Flint Hill on both sides of the ball. He had touchdown runs of 50, 12 and 11 yards, amassed 84 yards rushing and caught seven passes for 64 yards. On defense he had an interception, which he returned 20 yards.
Jaylin Hertz rushed for 143 yards for Flint Hill and a touchdown, Zach Garcia had three catches for 20 yards and a TD and quarterback Alex Ballinger was 17 of 21 passing for 148 yards.
Also, Jaiden Babcock (an interception and breakup on defense) had four catches, Elijah Wasson three, Bryson Robertson ran for 53 yards and Daniel Weir for 25. Dylan Logue booted four extra points and Catie Stack one.
The Huskies had 463 total yards, including 315 rushing and had 24 first downs. Thomas credited the offensive line for a strong performance. The linemen were Danny Stone, Logan Copeland, Brian Scherer, Nick Hendrix and Emad Said.
"We wanted to grind away, run the ball and pound it right at them on offense, and win it with our defense," Ellison said. "We have 15 seniors on this team who really wanted to win this title."
On defense, Flint Hill held Potomac School to 185 total yards. The Panthers' points came on a 28-yard second-quarter field goal by Andrew Lay.
"Our line established itself and did a really nice job and our defense has played so well all year," Thomas said. "It was a good team win."
Potomac School coach Blake Henry said his team was able to move the ball some on offense, but did not have enough consistency, and was hurt to two turnovers.
"We made some plays, but some mistakes too, so we weren't about to put the drives together we wanted," Henry said.
Potomac School quarterback J.T. Tyson completed 13 passes for 102 yards, with Brandon Potts having five catches and D.J. Washington, Sam Maruca and Roland Martin two each. Martin had 41 yards rushing.
On defense Chris Gaston had a sack and Maruca a fumble recovery for Potomac School. Tyson had a 60-yard punt.
NOTE: Potomac School last defeated Flint Hill in 2014.
