The defending Division I state private-school champion Flint Hill Huskies girls volleyball team defeated Holy Child, 3-0, in what might have been its only match of the season. Flint Hill won the Sets by 25-14, 25-4 and 25-10 scores.
Senior Zoe Huang had 11 aces, 10 kills and five aces for Flint Hill. Senior Elayna Duprey had 13 digs, eight aces and seven kills and seniors Gabby Masiello and Caroline Rich each had four kills.
Huang will play in college at the University of Maryland, Duprey at Virginia Tech, and Masiello at Hofstra University.
Flint Hill’s usual fall season was postponed until March because of the pandemic. The team is trying to schedule more matches in the next few weeks, but none are yet finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.