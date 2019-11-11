This season’s Division I state championship volleyball match was similar to last fall’s with some early suspense for the ultimate champion Flint Hill Huskies.
Top-seed Flint Hill (31-1) won its third straight title and 10th overall by defeating second-seed St. Catherine’s of Richmond, 3-1, on Nov. 9 at Roanoke Catholic School.
The Huskies, though, lost the first set, 26-24, just as the girls high-school team did a year ago when they rallied to defeat Paul VI Catholic, 3-1, in the state final.
Flint Hill coach Carrol DeNure said the Huskies were a little “tight” in the first set, but credited St. Catherine’s for its strong start.
“They have some good players and they were playing lights out and giving us their A game,” DeNure said.
During the break between the first and second sets, the Flint Hill coaches told the players to stay calm and focus on its side of the court, to get into a rhythm and get back on track.”
That happened fast. Flint Hill won the second set, 25-9, the third, 25-19, then the fourth, 25-22, to capture another state crown and end the season on a 12-game winning streak.
“It was a good match and a battle,” DeNure said. “Winning the second set was huge for us. We got on some service runs. We had to fight and we kept our composure. It’s hard to win a state title.”
In the final, Flint Hill senior Sydney Reed had 18 kills, 17 digs and some big service points. Junior Elayna Duprey had 16 kills and seven blocks, senior Denver Pugh had 15 kills and 16 digs, sophomore Rachel Larsen added 16 digs, freshman Sydney Bryant had some key kills, and senior Ericka Link and junior Zoe Huang had multiple assists.
“It’s always our goal to win the state and it’s good to see the girls reach their goal,” DeNure said. “It’s rewarding for the seniors to go out on top.”
Flint Hill was 3-0 in the state tourney, topping the No. 8 seed Potomac School, 3-0, (25-8, 25-8, 25-3) at home in the first round, then Bishop Ireton, 3-0, (25-4, 25-12, 25-12) in the Nov. 7 semifinals at Roanoke Catholic.
“We were ready and we played very well,” DeNure said of the Ireton match. “Our serving set up our offense.”
Against Ireton, Pugh had 16 kills, Duprey added 10 kills, Reed had six kills and 17 digs, Link had 12 assists, Huang had 21 assists, Caroline Rich added four blocks, and Larsen had five assists and 10 digs.
Against Potomac School, there were 10 players who had kills for Flint Hill, including eight from Pugh, seven by Rich, six by Reed (20 digs), five from Duprey, and two each from Sophie Drexler and Kristina Tojsl. Link had 18 assists, Huang 15, and Larsen had 11 digs.
NOTE: The state title gave Flint Hill a triple crown of big championship this fall, something the Huskies have achieved numerous times in past years. Prior to the state they won the Metro City title and their league tournament prize. See a stories about those titles on this Website
