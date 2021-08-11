The Washington Football Team isn’t the only local squad opening their season tonight with an exhibition game.
A number of high-school squads in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas are doing the same with 6 p.m. scrimmage contests this evening.
In action between two Sun Gazette teams, the Oakton Cougars host the McLean Highlanders. Also, the Langley Saxons host Lightridge and the Marshall Statesmen play at W.T. Woodson.
From Arlington, the Wakefield Warriors host Loudoun County at 6 p.m. tonight.
In Friday night, Aug. 13 scrimmages, the defending Concorde District and 6D North Region champion Madison Warhawks host Woodgrove at 6 p.m. and Arlington’s Washington-Liberty Generals play at Edison at the same time.
Finally, on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Aug. 14, Arlington’s Yorktown Patriots visit Bishop Ireton in Alexandria.
Local teams play their second scrimmages Aug. 19 and 20.
Then, the season begins for real for public-school varsity teams on Friday night, Aug. 27 with 7 p.m. kickoffs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.