LANGLEY SENIOR ALL-STATE IN FOOTBALL: Langley High School senior runningback Tre Vasiliadis was chosen second-team all-state in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 category.
Vasiliadis rushed for 2,097 yards and scored 15 touchdowns during the 2019 season. For his career, he ran for 4,156 yards and scored 35 TDs.
SWIM AND DIVE: The Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars met Jan. 17 in a big regular-season and Concorde District swimming and diving showdown, with the Madison girls and Oakton boys, both defending state championship teams, winning the meets.
The Madison girls won 194-121 and the Oakton boys were victorious, 198-117.
Double swimming winners for the Madison teams were Anna Keating, Elizabeth Kuhlkin, Darby Galbraith and Owen Dyson. Single winners were Jacob Roth, Hannah Carmen, Brayden Philpott and divers Sam Duncan and Maddy Grosz.
The Madison girls 200 free and 200 medley relays won.
Maggie Shi and Anna Sullivan each finished second in two races for Madison. Philpott, Alexandra Dicks, Jackson Miller and Regan Hau had seconds as well.
For the Oakton boys, Anthony Grimm was a double winner. Single winners for the Oakton teams were Leaya Ma, Chase Koller and Joe Wong. The boys won all three relays and the Oakton girls won the 400 free relay.
Second for Oakton were swimmers Kyle McCleskey and Graham Evers in two races each and Koller, Ma, Spencer Dearman, Agnese Lasmane and Ian Ching in one each and diver Kate Vaughn was second.
MADISON ICE HOCKEY: The Madison Warhawks club team rallied from a 5-3 deficit to defeat the Dominion/Potomac Falls, 8-7.
Matt Hetherington had two goals for Madison and Justin Machovina, Will Albrittain, Ben Cowell, Preston Cain, J.T. Gary and Zach Helfant one each. Gary and George Bilidas each had two assists. Nick Willey, Keegan Sweeney, Zach Helfant, Ben Cowell and Tom Hetherington all had one each.
The Warhawks outshot the Panthers, 42-18, and secured second place at the time in the Adams Division and are only two points behind the leader Langley Saxons.
LANGLEY BOYS YOUTH NIGHT: Langley High School’s boys basketball youth night is Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. for the home varsity game against the Yorktown Patriots in Liberty District action.
Boys who are wearing youth basketball jerseys will be admitted free to the game. There will be giveaways and prizes.
