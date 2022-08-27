Four turnovers and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown were too much for the Marshall Statesmen to overcome as the high-school football team lost to the host Washington-Liberty Generals, 27-7, Aug. 25 in the opening game of the season for each squad.
The Statesmen also had an 82-yard touchdown run by Nakia Wilson nullified because of a holding penalty.
Marshall trailed 14-0 in the second quarter.
The Statesmen’s touchdown came with 43 seconds left in the second quarter on a Jeff Ryder to Christos Proctor flanker screen pass. The score, cutting the lead to 14-7 after a Derek Lenert extra point, was set up by a fumbled snap on a W-L punt attempt, with the Statesmen taking over on the W-L 8-yard line.
Ryder enjoyed considerable success passing the ball, going 17 for 37 for 194 yards despite having receivers drop multiple passes. Samuel Morales had 12 catches for 155 yards, with Proctor having two for 16 and Wilson two for 11.
Wilson was held to just 22 yards rushing, with Ryder running for 18 yards and Owen Lebkisker gaining 14.
On defense for Marshall, Owen Buhrman batted down a pass and made multiple tackles.
* Among other high-school football season openers involving teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas of Fairfax County, the Langley Saxons and Oakton Cougars were victorious the night of Aug. 26.
Langley downed the visiting and defending Liberty District champion Yorktown Patriots, 34-28, in a league game, and visiting Oakton blanked the Lewis Lancers, 39-0, in non-district play.
Also, the host Madison Warhawks lost their opener, 17-16, to the Stone Bridge Bulldogs on a 35-yard walk-off field goal, and the McLean Highlanders fell to the host West Potomac Wolverines, 47-13.
Check back later for more details on those games.
