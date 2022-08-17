The playing sites are opposite from last fall, but the 2022 schedules are otherwise the same this season for Arlington’s three varsity public high-school football teams.
The Wakefield Warriors, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots are busy preparing for their upcoming campaigns, which kick off the nights of Aug. 25 and 26. On Aug. 25, W-L (2-8 last season) hosts the Marshall Statesmen in a Liberty District clash at 7 p.m.
On Friday night, Aug. 26 in 7 p.m. contests, Wakefield (5-5) hosts the Fairfax Lions in non-league action and Yorktown (7-4) visits the Langley Saxons in a Liberty game.
The preseason is well under way for the teams, with Washington-Liberty playing its first scrimmage Aug. 11, Wakefield on Aug. 12 and Yorktown Aug. 13. All three have second and final scrimmages with Aug. 18 showdowns.
Since all three Arlington teams play in the Liberty District, the league schedules are against the same opponents, including contests between the three teams.
The squads, though, pretty much play different opponents in their four non-league contests.
In those games, in addition to Fairfax, Wakefield faces West Potomac, W.T. Woodson and Centreville. Washington-Lee takes on Westfield, Chantilly, West Springfield and Justice. Defending Liberty District champion Yorktown meets Westfield, Wilson, Madison and Oakton.
Of the three Arlington teams, Washington-Lee might have the toughest schedule. Seven of its regular-season opponents in 2021 qualified for the region playoffs, including Wakefield and Yorktown.
* In private-school football, Arlington’s Bishop O’Connell Knights (5-6 last season) open their 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3 at home against the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints of Alexandria in a non-league contest. O’Connell was a playoff team last season, losing its lone postseason contest.
NOTE: One scrimmage of note on Thursday, Aug. 18 has the Yorktown Patriots hosting the defending Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge Bulldogs at 7 p.m. in Arlington.
