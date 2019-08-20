The 2019 high-school football season for many public teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 or Friday, Aug. 30.

Those teams have been busy practicing and preparing for their campaigns.

One such squad is the Madison Warhawks, 10-3 a year ago when they finished second in the Concorde District and 6D North Region Tournament. Madison opens its 2019 season on the road Aug. 30 against the Marshall Statesmen at 7 p.m. Marshall finished 8-3 and was a playoff team last fall after placing second in the National District.

In those Aug. 29 openers, the Langley Saxons (3-7 last fall) play at the Edison Eagles at 7 p.m. and the McLean Highlanders (0-10) visit Osbourn Park in Manassas at the same time.

In another Aug. 30 contest, the Oakton Cougars, coming off a winless 0-10 campaign, visit the Fairfax Rebels at 7 p.m.

Two local private-school teams, the Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers, open on different dates.

Potomac School starts on the road at Norfolk Academy on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Two-time defending Division I private-school state champion Flint Hill starts Friday night, Sept. 6 at Paul VI Catholic at 7 p.m.

Flint Hill finished 11-0 each of the past two seasons. Potomac School was 6-3 a year ago.

Flint Hill and Potomac School, which each play in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, meet in a neighborhood showdown on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Flint Hill at 2:30 p.m. in the final regular-season game for each squad. That game often determines the MAC champion. Flint Hill won the title last year with Potomac School second in 2018.

In other big neighborhood showdowns later during the 2019 season, Oakton plays at Madison on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. and Langley is at McLean at the same time in the traditional end-of-season contest between the longtime rivals.

For years, before Oakton and Madison were in the same district, the teams would open the season against one another in a popular all-Vienna clash. Now that Vienna clash is at the end of the schedule.