Moments after Colonial Forge’s last-second loss to Freedom that snapped its 21-game regular season winning streak dating to 2016, the Eagles knew they were determined to correct the mistakes they made and, in the words of Forge coach John Brown, “not let one loss become two.”
So, at the beginning of the next practice, Brown had all his players line up in the back of the end zone, then sent one to the opposite end zone and had him take eight steps backward from there to symbolize the amount of penalty yardage the Eagles had yielded against Freedom.
“When the kids saw it, it was like, ‘Wow, that was quite a visual,’” Brown said. “I don’t think they were more determined or gave more effort in practice this past week because effort and preparation are the backbone of our program. We knew with the schedule we had this year, there would be bumps in the road along the way and the games we played would expose some things. We were determined to clean things up [following the loss].”
Clean things up they did to the tune of a decisive 59-7 walloping of a normally stout Hylton team whose hallmark is its defense. Eight different players scored touchdowns. The visiting Eagles (2-1) outgained the Bulldogs 492-76 on offense.
Madden Lowe was 11 of 18 for 211 yards in passing and three touchdowns. Lowe also ran for a touchdown. Colonial Forge totaled 281 yards on the ground.
Colonial Forge led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime.
The game has special meaning to Brown and his father, Bill, before him, given Bill’s legendary status as the former Hylton head coach and that Brown graduated from Hylton.
“The players know what that rivalry means to us personally, so I think they might have been a little more amped up,” Brown said. “It also helps that we as coaches watch film religiously and we put a good game plan together. We spread the ball around on offense well. Our focus still remains to win every game and win the state title.”
Another problem in the Freedom loss was a couple breakdowns on special teams, including a crucial punt block late in the game that flipped the field for Freedom and led to their last-second decisive field goal. Brown said his father provided a solution.
“Not many programs have coaches [of his caliber] to work with kickers, so we wanted to make sure we shored up the special teams for sure and he did a great job of helping us improve in that aspect this week,” Brown said.
Last Friday’s game proved to be representative of the template going forward that Brown hopes will propel Forge to a state title—minimizing penalties and correcting mistakes.
“If you do both of those things consistently, you have a good chance of winning,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.