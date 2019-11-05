SDK-71.jpg

Battlefield's Matt Binkowski Nov. 1, 2019 against Osbourn

 Sheridan_King

Rushing

Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 10-219, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn

Joe Henry (Colgan) 20-200, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 17-193, 3 TDs vs. Skyline

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 16-185, 2 TDs vs. Battlefield

Dwayne Chandler (Colgan) 11-137, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 31-139, 1 TD vs. Stonewall

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 17-120, 2 TDs vs Gar-Field

Passing

Quest Powell (Freedom) 7-12-1, 227, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 16-25-0, 195, 3 TDs vs. Battlefield

Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 10-17-1, 162, 1 TD vs. Hylton

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 6-11-0, 149, 1 TD vs. Stonewall

Roderick McCree (Potomac) 13-22-1, 136, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 8-19-0, 131 vs. Skyline

Dashon Reeves (Stonewall) 8-19-1, 109, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Receiving

Luke Spall (Osbourn) 5-55, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 4-72, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Ra’sean Coates (Stonewall) 4-56 vs. Patriot

Manasseh Peprah (Woodbridge) 4-56 vs. Hylton

Juanaya Braxton (Hylton) 4-27 vs. Woodbridge

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.