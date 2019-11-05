Rushing
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 10-219, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn
Joe Henry (Colgan) 20-200, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 17-193, 3 TDs vs. Skyline
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 16-185, 2 TDs vs. Battlefield
Dwayne Chandler (Colgan) 11-137, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 31-139, 1 TD vs. Stonewall
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 17-120, 2 TDs vs Gar-Field
Passing
Quest Powell (Freedom) 7-12-1, 227, 2 TDs vs. Gar-Field
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 16-25-0, 195, 3 TDs vs. Battlefield
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 10-17-1, 162, 1 TD vs. Hylton
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 6-11-0, 149, 1 TD vs. Stonewall
Roderick McCree (Potomac) 13-22-1, 136, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 8-19-0, 131 vs. Skyline
Dashon Reeves (Stonewall) 8-19-1, 109, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Receiving
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 5-55, 1 TD vs. Battlefield
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 4-72, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Ra’sean Coates (Stonewall) 4-56 vs. Patriot
Manasseh Peprah (Woodbridge) 4-56 vs. Hylton
Juanaya Braxton (Hylton) 4-27 vs. Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.