Oscar Smith senior running back Kevon King rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to lead Oscar Smith to its second straight Class 6 state title with a 42-17 win over Madison at Old Dominion University.
Madison scored the game’s first touchdown after a poor Oscar Smith punt gave the Warhawks the ball at the Tiger 35 yard-line. Daniel Jacobs connected with Nolan Wilbricht for a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Oscar Smith responded when quarterback Ethan Vasko hit Amonte Jones for a 39-yard touchdown pass. Oscar Smith (13-1) went up 14-7 on another Vasko to Jones touchdown pass for 34 yards.
Madison got within four on Connor Sevy’s 31-yard field goal before King took charge, He gave Oscar Smith a 21-10 halftime lead on a 33-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. After Madison got within four again, King responded with a 96-yard touchdown run.
