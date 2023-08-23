FOREST PARK 3, GAINESVILLE 0: The Bruins won Tuesday's non-district match 25-13, 25-16 and 25-9.
For Forest Park, Zoe Strachan had 14 Kills, 4 Aces, 3 Blocks, 4 Digs, Destini Pickett 9 Kills, 5 Aces, 1 Block, 8 Digs, Rachel Graham 28 Assists, 2 Kills, 4 Aces, 1 Block, 9 Digs and Alysia Diaz 12 Digs, 1 Ace, 4 Assists, 15 Receptions.
COLGAN 3, PATRIOT 1: The final scores were 25-16, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-18.
Colgan (1-0) was led by Aubrey Hatch with 15 kills 7 aces and 9 digs and Tehillah Garrison with 11 kills, 6 aces and 5 digs.
The defense was paced by Paula Sigurani with 16 assists, and the offense was paced by Madison Bowman with 15 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.