FOREST PARK 3, GAINESVILLE 0: The Bruins won Tuesday's non-district match 25-13, 25-16 and 25-9.

For Forest Park, Zoe Strachan had 14 Kills, 4 Aces, 3 Blocks, 4 Digs, Destini Pickett 9 Kills, 5 Aces, 1 Block, 8 Digs, Rachel Graham 28 Assists, 2 Kills, 4 Aces, 1 Block, 9 Digs and Alysia Diaz 12 Digs, 1 Ace, 4 Assists, 15 Receptions.

COLGAN 3, PATRIOT 1: The final scores were 25-16, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-18.

Colgan (1-0) was led by Aubrey Hatch with 15 kills 7 aces and 9 digs and Tehillah Garrison with 11 kills, 6 aces and 5 digs.

The defense was paced by Paula Sigurani with 16 assists, and the offense was paced by Madison Bowman with 15 assists.