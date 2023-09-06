Forest Park graduate Chandler Zavala will begin his rookie NFL season as the Carolina Panthers’ starting right guard.
Carolina head coach Frank Reich announced the decision Wednesday.
The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth round out of N.C. State in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carolina took Zavala to help bolster its offensive line depth with last year’s starter, Austin Corbett, expected to miss at least the first four games of the season due to an ACL injury.
